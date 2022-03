MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of the road Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

