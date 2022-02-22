MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 26-year-old Devin Burns is in jail, after police put out his picture, and named him as a person of interest in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s death.



Burns apparently also had outstanding warrants. He’s accused of stealing a car back in June.



Police said he shot at businesses in this Orange Mound strip mall last month.



A woman told detectives she saw a man, now identified as Burns, pacing outside with a gun, and making threats to kill people.



As he left the shopping center, he shot at the building.



Two little girls, just five and 12 years old, were nearby. Thankfully, they weren’t hit by gunfire.



It’s unclear where investigators finally arrested Burns and how he was tracked down, but he’s not the only one police want to talk to about Young Dolph’s death.

26-year-old Joshua Taylor has also been named a person of interest.



Also happening now, a search is underway for Shundale Barnett.



He’s looking at charges after detectives say he helped Justin Johnson, the man charged with murder in Young Dolph’s case, hide from police.



Barnett and Johnson were arrested in Indiana last month.



Johnson is now back in Memphis and sitting in jail.



But Barnett was released from custody in Indiana and hasn’t been heard or seen since.



A fifth man, Cornelius Smith, is also in jail tonight, also charged with the rapper’s death.