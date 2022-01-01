MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphians rang in the new year without power after storms damaged powerlines across Shelby County. WREG Weather Experts are watching the skies for the latest developments.

  • This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Below, are images from Humes and Larchmont where power lines sustained damage.

  • Damaged power lines along Humes and Larchmont
To report an outage to MLGW, call 901-544-6500. To view current outages, visit the MLGW Outage Map.

If you have video or images you would like to share, send us a message on social media or via email.

As of 5 PM on January 2, there are 58 outages affecting 2,395 customers.



As of 10 AM on January 2, there are 66 outages reported that are affecting 1,667 customers.



As of 7 PM, there are 83 outages reported affecting 3,368 customers.


As of 5 PM, there are 84 reported outages affecting 3,307 customers.



As of 4 PM, there are 101 reported outages affecting 3,585 customers.




As of 3 PM, there are 73 reported outages affecting 3,351 customers.



As of 2 PM, there are 77 reported outages and approximately 5,880 customers affected.

As of 1 PM, there are 82 outages reported and nearly 6000 customers affected.



As of 10:55 am, there are 94 outages affecting over 4700 people. MLGW crews are working to restore power.