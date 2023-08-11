MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New test results reportedly show that Germantown’s water is clear of diesel fuel.

The City of Germantown released new results for the city’s water Friday afternoon. According to the city, all results from samples collected on Thursday have tested clear, or undetectable, for “diesel range organics.”

The City says a second test performed on the samples measured the subcomponents found in diesel fuel. Those tests reportedly also showed clear or undetectable results.

The City says the samples came from areas where a “residual odor” was reported in the tap water.

You can click here to read the full results. The City also released a video explaining the results.

Germantown officials announced that the water was safe to use on July 27, one week after an employee reportedly spilled 250 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel while filling a generator at the Southern Avenue treatment place.

Residents were instructed to flush their water lines, but many said they could still smell an odor. Some residents also reported murky water.

Germantown officials held a public meeting to address residents’ concerns, where they announced that they would do an independent review of their system.

Germantown leaders have since announced that they will conduct a review of how the city handled the water crisis.