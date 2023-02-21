MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A restaurant known for its brunch menu and long lines in the Nashville area is coming to downtown Memphis next month.

Owners of The Garden Brunch Cafe are putting the finishing touches on the new eatery at South Main and Butler, the former site of Rizzo’s.

Renovations underway at The Garden Brunch Cafe

“We heard that this space was for lease from a friend of ours down the street and checked into and met the owner, who is absolutely amazing, and here we are,” said Jennifer Carpenter.

Jennifer and her husband Karl opened the Garden Brunch Cafe in Nashville about 12 years ago, but due to storm damage and COVID were forced to shut their doors for good in 2020.

“It was very popular, so people were sad,” said Carpenter. “Our lines were normally a two or two-and-a-half-hour wait.”

The restaurant will serve up omelets, eggs benedict, specialty pancakes, and specialty French toast.

“Our signature is our banana foster pancake.”

Carpenter is hoping the elevated breakfast fare will win over foodies in Memphis.

“In Nashville, we were open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here in Memphis, we are thinking about adding Thursdays and opening even more hours in spring and summer because there are so many tourists in this corridor,” she said.

The Garden Brunch cafe is located at 492 South Main.