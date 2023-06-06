MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After missing two deadlines, the new Shelby County Clerk’s Office on Riverdale Road is set to open Tuesday.

It was originally supposed to open on Halloween of last year. Then it was pushed to this past Saturday, but that was delayed once again. Now they say they are ready.

The soft opening is set from 8:30 until 4:30. It will run today through Friday. However, it will not be full service. Only new and renewed motor vehicle services will be available.

County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been criticized for her handling of branch locations. She is facing the possible closure of the Poplar Plaza location at Poplar and Highland and having problems with the Whitehaven location.

She has asked for more funding to address the problems, but commissioners are divided, and some want to oust her from office.

Commissioner Mick Wright said, “I continue to push for that. I know there are things that the county can do to at least initiate ouster proceedings on the clerk. Certainly, citizens could initiate a recall process if they wanted to.”

“I’m for supporting the clerk,” said Commissioner Charlie Caswell, “and trying to move these things forward. I think it’s a road map being placed to speed up this process and that it’s going to get better. Sadly, we’ve had a lot of rough roads.”