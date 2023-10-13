Fable

Fable On Main is a new fine-dining restaurant located on the first floor of 409 South Main Street. Their food will add international recipes with a Southern touch. It is currently under construction but scheduled to open early next year. The restaurant will have a lounge area, a bar, and sit 190 people.

409 South Main Street

Tekila Modern Mexican

Tekila Modern Mexican is a new upscale Mexican restaurant coming to Memphis at the end of the year or early next year. The restaurant will take over the old Nineteenth Century Club building on Union Avenue. They also have a Southaven, Mississippi location on Getwell Road, which is already open.

1433 Union Avenue

Lily’s Bakery & Catering

Customers can expect to feed their sweet tooth with cookies, custom-decorated cakes, and assorted baked goods at the new local bakery on Summer Avenue. The owner has been baking for years and recently decided to open a store. It will open on Saturday.

4000 Summer Avenue

Taco Cat

Taco Cat is a local food truck that is well known for its birria tacos and pizza birria. Sometime in November, they will be opening their first store on Germantown Parkway. Taco Cat is also working on opening another food truck on Houston Levee and Macon Road at the BO gas station.

1770 N. Germantown Parkway

Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos

Want tacos? Try Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos. Their third location will be opening early next spring and their new menu will consist mostly of tacos and focus on the taqueria style. This new restaurant will be located on Summer Avenue. A special brunch menu will also be offered on the weekends.

3397 Summer Avenue

Crave Sweets

Crave Sweets is a bake shop that offers custom cakes for all occasions and gourmet desserts of all kinds. They also specialize in dietary needs such as gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and vegan. Crave Sweets opened a second location on October 9 and will be celebrating the grand opening on October 21.

1730 South Germantown Road, Suite 123

SOB

South of Beale opened its third restaurant Tuesday, which is located in Collierville on Poplar Avenue. The restaurant has an updated look, menu, and patio. They will be open daily for lunch, and dinner, with brunch on Sundays.

1329 W. Poplar Avenue

David Grisanti’s on Main

David Grisanti’s reopened on Tuesday and also has a new name. The new restaurant will be open for dinner only and will feature classic weekly specials like Prime Rib and Chicken Piccata.

148 North Main Street