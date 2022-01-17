MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the dangers of leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside.



As the cold weather approaches, many people are tempted to leave their car or truck running to warm up.



MPD posted this PSA video on their YouTube page to alert drivers.



Memphis Police want to warn drivers of the risks in leaving a vehicle running without anyone watching.



Memphis Police said that 653 vehicles were stolen in 2021 with the keys still inside. To avoid citation, Police remind drivers to never leave your vehicle running and unattended.



Officials recommend turning your car off, locking your doors and making sure no valuables are clearly visible.

