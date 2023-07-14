MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announces a new program aimed at promoting affordable and healthy housing.

Ashley Cash with the City of Memphis says, “Home repair is a huge challenge in the community”.

In an effort to address this issue, the city of Memphis announced a new program called 901 Help, which provides low-interest loans to residents to make these repairs.

“It’s just a way for people to invest back into their communities, with the key that it’s for homeowners,” Cash said. “It’s not a product for investors, it’s not a product for rental properties but this is really to help homeownership that stabilizes the community.”

This program is funded by grants the city received along with a partnership with Regions Bank and other organizations.

The loans would range from $5,000 to $25,000 and only those who fall within a certain income bracket are eligible for the assistance.

“I decided to come out and see what it was about,” said Vicky Kmiecick, a Memphis resident. “It’s definitely needed cause being a senior citizen, our income is limited, whereas when you’re working and still keep up with the maintenance. By me having so many injuries, I’m not able to keep up like I once was.”

A study from the city finds a majority of the houses in Memphis were built before 1969, which is why the director of housing and community development says programs like this are needed.

For more information about how to sign up for the program, you are encouraged to go to home901.org.