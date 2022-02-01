WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The city of West Memphis has a new police chief.

Robbin A Campbell Jr. was appointed to the job by Mayor Marco McClendon, the mayor announced Tuesday.

Campbell is currently a lieutenant colonel and assistant commander of the North Main Station for the Memphis Police Department, and also provides security at the FedEx Forum and Nike, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Chief Campbell’s depth of experience, history of working with the community and businesses along with the commitment to community policing and safe streets made him the ideal candidate for our department,” McClendon said in a statement.

Former West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope resigned in December after just six months on the job.

A swearing-in ceremony for Campbell is scheduled for Feb. 8.