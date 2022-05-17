MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now there’s even more for outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate, as the Wolf River Greenway and Shelby Farms Greenline are finally connected via the longest pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday on an incredible outdoor oasis cutting through parts of Memphis. It’s part of a multi-million dollar investment ushering in recreational returns.

Eventually the Greenway will connect 22 neighborhoods along a 26-mile paved trail. Fourteen of the 26 miles are complete.Users will be able to walk, run or bike between Germantown all the way to Midtown.

“It’s great to have all different kinds of amenities for all the different kinds of folks we have living in Memphis,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

The Memphis and Shelby County mayors along with other city and county leaders all said they are dedicated to outdoor opportunities.

The 270-foot-long pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River took nearly two years to complete.

For outdoor enthusiasts Michael, Mallory and little Dawson Seeker, this has paved the way to further connect with Mother Nature.

“This is amazing, just to have this type of infrastructure in the middle of the city,” said Michael Seeker. “It’s very freeing, it helps you to clear your mind and just to enjoy the environment and to kind of be with yourself, off your phone and off your devices. It’s a lost thing in today’s age.”

Mallory Seeker said the family lives in an urban area but they want their son to grow up loving the outdoors like his parents do.

“This is a great addition to the city,” she said.