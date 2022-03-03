MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 years since it was renamed after partnering with an art foundation, the Levitt Shell venue is returning to its historic name.

The directors of the Levitt Shell announced Thursday they are renaming the venue its original name –Overton Park Shell.

Since partnering with the Levitt Foundation in 2005, the venue has provided free concerts for Memphis and the surrounding communities. Directors said those free concerts will continue, while more paid concerts will be added.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of the Levitt Foundation, whose transformative investment saved the Shell in 2007 and we are grateful for their 17 years of support,” said Executive Director, Natalie Wilson.

While there will be a new name, The Shell’s directors said the mission of building community through the arts will remain the same.

The directors stated they are now focusing on outreaching into underserved communities of Memphis making The Shell more accessible for all.

“The Shell team has built a strong foundation to continue creating a warm and inclusive environment with accessible arts experiences at its core. We’re excited to watch them soar to new heights,” Levitt Foundation President, Liz Levitt Hirsch said.

The Overton Park Shell was built in 1936. Find more information on events here.