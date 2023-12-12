MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new music festival coming to the Memphis riverfront next May now has a name.

The Riverbeat Music Festival is set to take place between May 3-5, 2024 at Tom Lee Park, organizers with Forward Momentum announced Tuesday morning.

The group announced back in October that the festival was coming to replace the Beale Street Music Festival, but at the time it didn’t have a name.

The festival hopes to attract Memphians and out-of-town music lovers. This will grow the local economy and support job creation and local businesses like restaurants, hotels, and more.

“Riverbeat will bring the community together to celebrate an exciting new chapter in the rich musical history of Memphis by creating an immersive fan experience across a wide range of musical genres,” said Jeff Bransford of Forward Momentum.

The lineup and ticket information for the festival is expected to be announced in early 2024.

Forward Momentum is also responsible for the recent announcement of a new BBQ Festival to come in May 2024.

The company says it is owned by “a group of prominent Memphians” and is “focused on the betterment of our city and our music and tourism industries.”

Memphis In May, which operated the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship barbecue Cooking Contest in Tom Lee Park for decades, announced previously that the barbecue contest will move to Liberty Park next year, while the music festival is taking a pause in 2024.