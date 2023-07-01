MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A much-needed grocery store has opened in a Memphis neighborhood, helping eliminate a food desert.

Saturday morning, the Exodus Marketplace held its grand opening in Raleigh. Director of Community Engagement Javonne Scott says they are doing more than just selling food.

“Good food, that is good for you,” she said. “We will also offer ways to help you learn to cook the foods and learn where the foods came from. We will offer classes so that you can start your own garden in your own home.”

The micro-grocery is located at 4100 Raleigh Millington Road and was launched by Torrey Bates, the director of For the Kingdom, a non-profit that operates a camp and a retreat center.

Exodus Marketplace is only about 1,800 square feet and was built using two shipping containers — it may be small but the food inside fills a big need.

“A venue like this is so important, especially right now, in the space that we are in right now, because the people have to replace food and people have to survive,” said state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who attended the opening. “So I am thankful for everything that For the Kingdom and Torrey Bates and the team have done here because we are definitely filing a void.”

Much of the fresh food at the store is locally grown.

“From local farmers to agriculture people, we are giving them a platform as well so they don’t have to get their food to the major supermarkets. They can bring it right here to us and we will get it out to the community for them,” Scott said.

The marketplace is open to the public; however, you can buy a $45 annual membership that allows you to shop practically for free one day a month.

City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan says with Exodus being in the neighborhood, it allows people to get their food more easily.

She says the fact that the food is fresh, low cost, and close can be a game changer for some families.

“With prices going up and things the way they are in terms of financial instability, it’s wonderful to have a place that you know is going to be there looking for ways to support and provide for families,” Logan said.

The marketplace is open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.