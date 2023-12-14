MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor-elect Paul Young plans to keep Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis as Memphis’ police chief when he takes office in January, his press spokesperson said Thursday.

Young has previously said public safety will be his top priority when he takes office. Shortly after winning election in October, he said he’d had a conversation with Davis but stopped short of saying whether she would remain in her position.

The position of police chief is appointed by the mayor, and Davis was appointed by current Mayor Jim Strickland in 2021. She had previously been the police chief in Durham, N.C., and worked in Atlanta’s police department.

Davis, the city’s first female police chief, makes $280,000 a year.

Young, CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, will be sworn into office as mayor Jan. 1.

Young’s decision to stick with Davis comes as the city faces a record number of homicides this year. The record was broken in November.