MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — New information sheds light on what happened inside a Collierville exam room during the killing of a beloved physician and the suspect’s history.

A new arrest affidavit from the Collierville Police Department details the horrific slaying of Dr. Benjamin Mauck. According to officers on the scene, 29-year-old Larry Pickens, of Memphis removed a pistol from his waistband and fired three rounds at Dr. Mauck inside an exam room at the Campbell Clinic.

Mauck was shot in the neck, chest, and upper abdomen.

A nurse practitioner identified Pickens as the shooter and told Collierville Police she knew him from previous visits. He was arrested shortly after.

WREG obtained four police reports while digging into Pickens’ background. One led us to Faded Barbershop in Hickory Hill, where Pickens was banned last November.

Rick Johnson said he’d never seen Pickens before when he came into the shop anxiously asking for a haircut.

“Someone felt threatened, and whenever we feel threatened, then we have to take care of our business,” Johnson said.

Johnson said when he finished the cut, Pickens started complaining it wasn’t good enough.

“I thought he had some sort of mental disorder just off his actions and how he was carrying himself,” he said. “He just was reaching in his pocket like he had a gun but he wasn’t pulling out nothing like he was going to shoot.”

Johnson said he chopped the price in half, but Pickens still wouldn’t leave.

According to Memphis Police, Pickens called them and said someone pulled a gun on him, which Johnson said never happened.

Our records search shows Pickens has a history of calling MPD. In April 2022, Pickens called officers to report someone was messing with his apartment when he wasn’t home, telling them he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been off his medication.

Most recently earlier this year to report someone allegedly threatening his life at a local hospital over a cigarette.

Knowing the tragedy that unfolded at Campbell Clinic, Johnson is thankful this situation didn’t escalate.

“It’s a little shocking because that could have been me, but you never know. He probably had a gun that night for real. He probably didn’t, you never know,” he said. “And it’s easy to get a gun. Everybody have them, especially here in Memphis.”

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond is set at $1.2 million.

Pickens is set to make his first court appearance Thursday.