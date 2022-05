MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis is getting a second new grocery store.

The business will be named Big River Market. It will be located on Tennessee at G.E. Patterson in the South Main district.

It will be an upscale convenience store with a wide selection of beer and wine.

There’s frozen food, some produce, coffee and prepared foods like sandwiches.

Plus a patio area will be on G.E. Patterson for people to relax with a snack or a brew.