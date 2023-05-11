MEMPHIS, Tenn. — North Memphis is a step closer to bringing a grocery store to a community considered a food desert.

Last year, Promise Development Corp. was in talks with the city council to bring a grocery store to the corner of Chelsea and University.

Thursday night, the community was able to learn more about the project.

The grocery store will anchor the property, with banking, healthcare including a dentist and pharmacy, and a job readiness center.

“We are trying to ensure that we are bringing a quality and effective source of food, brick and mortar type of store north Memphis and the surrounding community to really help eradicate and push out that food desert,” Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas said.

No name has been released for the grocery store yet.

The project will cost between $15-20 million. They expect to break ground on the land later this year. The project should be complete in late 2024 or early 2025.