MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just one day after it was announced Beale Street Music Festival was canceled, we learn a new festival is expected to take its place.

Little details have been released about the music festival. What we do know is that it will be a three-day event taking place during the first weekend in May of 2024 at Tom Lee Park.

This event is also separate from the traditional Memphis in May events.

Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism says this comes as a huge relief since the month of May is a huge revenue generator for the city of Memphis.

“Yesterday, we were very concerned about what we will do on that first weekend to make up the difference, and 24 hours later, there is at least something in the works,” Kane said.

Memphis River Parks Partnership says they signed a memorandum of understanding with Forward Momentum, the producers of the Mempho Music Festival, to bring a signature music event to downtown Memphis.

In a statement, Memphis River Parks president Carol Coletta says, “Finding a partner to fill that important May slot that is so important to our local businesses and our tourism industry was a priority for us.”

She goes on to say Forward Momentum was a great fit due to its successful track record and deep financial strength.

Memphis in May officials say the decision to cancel the Beale Street Music Festival was due to significant financial loss in 2023, challenges producing the festival in the newly renovated Tom Lee Park, and the lawsuit filed against the festival by the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

But according to a press release, Memphis River Parks says Tom Lee Park was designed to host big music events and also function as a park for Memphians year-round.

Officials say the new festival, which has not been named, will also reduce the number of days the park is closed to the public.

“I do not know all the details on how large the festival will be and how many bands,” Kane said. “It does sound like they are planning a major scale festival.”

The festival is scheduled to take place on May 3-5.