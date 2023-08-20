MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pop up party in the Medical District took place Saturday night, just days after Memphis Police implemented a new safety plan to curb crime downtown.

Just before midnight, at least 60 to 80 cars gathered between several buildings at Union and Pauline. Witnesses described smoke in the air from cars doing burnouts.

Memphis police said that they did respond to a call in that area, but when they arrived multiple vehicles fled.

Police say no arrests were made.

The new traffic plan was put in place to help keep crime at a minimum in the downtown area after a mass shooting broke out on Aug. 13. The plan went into effect on Friday.

Memphis Police previously said that officers will enforce a zero-tolerance policy for several violations including drag racing, reckless driving and gunfire downtown in hopes of eliminating pop-up parties that might lead to chaos.

The Saturday night event in the Medical District might show that the new traffic plan could push the large crowds to other areas.

The “New Pedestrian Friendly Traffic Control Plan” will begin at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Memphis Police say that there will be more officers patrolling the area during that time.

MPD also says that there will be a perimeter mainly bordering Union Avenue, Second Street, Martin Luther King Drive, and Danny Thomas Boulevard, with officers restricting traffic flow on multiple streets in between.