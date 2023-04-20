MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released after a carjacking in Memphis turned into a twenty-mile high-speed chase ending in Southaven.

Southaven Police took suspects into custody Wednesday after a wild chase involving a stolen Toyota Avalon taken in a carjacking and armed robbery. All three suspects, identified as Anthony Jones, Eldridge L. Buford, and Alvin D. Armstrong, were arrested.

The scene on Airways near Goodman Road was overwhelming for one Southaven woman.

“All of the sudden cops were coming from everywhere. I mean everywhere. Lights, sirens, going a hundred miles an hour. I’m not kidding. They were coming from everywhere,” she said.

According to Memphis Police, the 2015 Toyota was stolen from a woman Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Mendenhall.

The woman told police a male armed with a knife and a rifle-style weapon approached her as she was opening her door. He took her purse with cash, credit cards, and her ID before taking off in her car.

Wednesday afternoon, Memphis Police spotted the Toyota with three occupants and a fake temporary tag heading north on Mt. Moriah.

They said the driver refused to stop and led police on a 20-mile chase going from I-240 to neighborhood streets and onto I-55 South, showing what police called “wanton disregard for the safety of other motorists.”

Police also observed a passenger throwing a rifle out a window near the State Line Road exit. Southaven Police joined the pursuit with the Toyota ultimately crashing on Airways near Goodman Road.

After a short foot chase, all three suspects were captured and the rifle was later recovered.

We’re told Anthony Jones, the driver of the stolen Toyota, is believed to be in the hospital. The other suspects are being held in DeSoto County.