Crews work to de-cie the planes and the runway at Memphis International Airport. (Courtesy of Memphis International Airport )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday visited Memphis International Airport, home to shipping giant FedEx, to show off a major federal investment.

The airport was showing off 3.3 million square feet of new de-icing pads at the airport, which could be critical for keeping cargo moving through Memphis in the winter.

The pads, which can de-ice 12 wide-body cargo jets simultaneously, were made possible with $147 million from the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s a timely holiday gift for America’s largest cargo airport.

“This holiday season and every season, it’s critical that American families and businesses get the goods they need when they need them,” Buttigieg said.

Richard W. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Express, thanked officials for their investment.

“The timing could not be better as FedEx enters the busy holiday season,” Smith said. “This facility is a shining example of how we can help ensure our team members are safely operating throughout the winter season as we deliver outstanding service for our customers.”

The transportation secretary was in Memphis in June of last year, shortly after a crack in a steel support forced the temporary closure of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River.