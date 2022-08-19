MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It could be a little more complicated for drivers who use Riverside Drive over the next several weeks.

Union Avenue between Riverside Drive and Front Street has been temporarily closed to traffic.

Union & Front

Fire Station #5 and a parking garage are in the process of being demolished to make way for the new home of the Brooks Museum of Art.

The city says the entrance to Riverside at Union and Front will be closed for at least 30 days to allow for the demolition work.

Drivers who typically use Union Avenue between Riverside Drive and Front Street are being advised to use an alternate route during the closure.

Detour signs direct drivers to use Monroe Avenue to get on Riverside. Memphis Public works said motorists should expect delays.

Tieranee Rose, with Rose Salon at Union and Front, said the detour shouldn’t impact their business. She said most clients drive down Union and park in the garage across the street.

She said she was excited the Brooks Museum was moving into the neighborhood.

“I hope it will bring a lot of business downtown,” said Rose.

Beale & Front

New Downtown Mobility Center

The closure of Beale between Front and Riverside had already limited access to Riverside Drive.

There have been several construction projects at that corner, including the Hyatt Centric and the Downtown Mobility Center which is more than a year away from completion.

The city says the Beale Street entrance to Riverside will be closed for several more months.