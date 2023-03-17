MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A new alternative to travel between Memphis and Nashville is starting Memorial Day weekend.

A business class bus service, BizBus, announced it will offer services during the major holidays in 2023 such as Memorial Day Weekend, Fourth of July Weekend, and Labor Day Weekend.

The founder and president of BizBus, Jonathan M. Toles, says his bus will have an onboard attendant, Wi-Fi, light meals and refreshments, pillows and blankets, and complimentary alcoholic beverages.

His goal is to be the “Chick-fil-A of intercity scheduled bus services” providing customers with the highest quality service at affordable prices.

The BizBus will depart on Saturday, May 27 from Memphis at 7 a.m. and return from Nashville Sunday, May 28 at noon. Travelers must confirm their reservation with a photo ID or electronic ticket before boarding the bus.

They also plan to supply transportation from Memphis to Birmingham for Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2023. “We have big plans to add daily service year-round,” Toles said.

Ticket prices start at $49.99 and can be purchased at www.ridebizbus.com on April 1.