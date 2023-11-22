MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new barbecue contest is coming to the Memphis riverfront next May, months after Memphis In May announced it was moving its longtime contest out of Tom Lee Park.

Forward Momentum announced the still-unnamed festival will be held in Tom Lee Park the week of May 13 — the same time week as the rival Memphis in May event across town.

The company is the same one that announced it will put on a new music festival in Tom Lee Park next May 3-5.

“BBQ is part of our Memphis culture and a significant draw for visitors to our city. We are excited to continue this rich tradition with a world-class event on the river that will attract the best teams in the world,” said Forward Momentum’s Mike Smith, in a news release.

The new barbecue contest promises bigger prizes and a more inclusive, interactive contest format.

Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker, the winner of numerous barbecue awards, has signed on as a member of the steering committee for the new contest.

“BBQ in Memphis belongs on the river, and with Forward Momentum, we now have the means and resources to make that happen,” Bringle said.

An entry form for the new contest can be found here.

Memphis In May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and the Beale Street Music Festival were downtown mainstays each May in Tom Lee Park for decades. But the group had a heated public battle with park managers Memphis River Parks Partnership after a major renovation reportedly reduced space for the events, leading to a bill for damages and a lawsuit.

Next year, MIM’s music festival is on pause and the barbecue contest will be held at Liberty Park. The barbecue championship is offering $150,000 in prizes. An application can be found here.

Forward Momentum says it is owned by “a group of prominent Memphians” and is “focused on the betterment of our city and our music and tourism industries.”