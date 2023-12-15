MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new Barbecue Festival to take place next year in May at Tom Lee Park is set to give away $250,000 worth of prize money, which will be spread across several categories.

The festival will take place next year from May 16 through May 18.

Forward Momentum, the organizers of the new festival, announced that there will also be a $50,000 purse for the Grand Champion.

“We are committing financially in a big way to send a signal to teams that we are serious about hosting a barbecue contest that will be a world-class event, both for teams and for local and out-of-town visitors,” said Mike Smith, Forward Momentum.

Even though barbecue will be the center of the event, Smith says there will also be live music, games, activities for kids, fireworks, and much more.

“Our mission is to attract the best teams in the U.S. and from around the world and to create a fan experience that will stimulate our local economy and businesses and keep bringing them coming back, year after year,” Smith said.

In January, Smith says the organization will launch the event’s name and announce some interesting partnerships that will give pitmasters and teams more exposure to new fans and audiences.

Craig Blondis with Central BBQ in Memphis has joined the organization’s committee as well as Pitmaster Carey Bringle from Peg Leg Porker. Bringle won numerous barbecue awards over his 31 years in the competitive barbecue world.

This comes after the announcement was made that the Memphis in May Barbecue Cooking Contest would move from Tom Lee Park. It will now be held at Liberty Park in 2024.