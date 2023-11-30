MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 16-year-old teen accused of killing a beloved pastor during a carjacking last year appeared in court with a new attorney Thursday morning.

In a surprising turn of events, 16-year-old Miguel Andrade has hired a new attorney.

This comes more than a year after the teen was charged as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing well-known Reverend Autura Eason-Williams during a carjacking in her driveway.

He was 15 at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors say they hoped to resolve the case Thursday morning with a plea deal but were notified Andrade hired new counsel the night before.

“We believed this case, in good faith, would be resolved today. We’ve met with the victim’s family. We communicated that to the victim’s family, and every single day that this case is pending is an injustice,” said Assistant District Attorney Forrest Edwards.

Defense Attorney Ken Brashier says he was hired by Andrade’s family last week.

“In this case, he’s asked to change lawyers and that happens sometimes. Doesn’t mean the other lawyer did anything wrong. It’s just that he wanted somebody else to look at his case. It’s a very serious case,” said Brashier.

In court, both the prosecutor and the defense agreed that on Jan. 30, 2024, it will be determined if Andrade goes to trial or if he will accept the plea deal.

Prosecutors say all the discovery was delivered to Brashier just before court.

“I’ve got two months to dig in, and if something comes up and we see that we need to go to trial, we will. If it appears we need to work out a settlement, we will do that,” said Brashier.

Judge Paula Skahan approved the substitution and the date but not without expressing her concern with how the case has been handled.

“Ms. Fuchs has been the attorney on record, and we’ve reset it, reset it, reset it. Mr. Andrade has been out on bond and his co-defendant’s been in custody,” she said.

WREG reached out to Andrade’s former attorney for comment, but we have not heard back.