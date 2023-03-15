MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport announced that Avelo Airlines would launch its nonstop service beginning June 14.

The airline will fly passengers from Memphis to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. Introductory one-way fares start at $39. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

“The arrival of Avelo Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with another low-cost

travel option and restores service to one of our top unserved destinations,” said

Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board

of Commissioners.