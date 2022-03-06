MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after officers say he shot at his wife at a red light in December.

Officers said the suspect’s wife was driving near Lauderdale and Willie Mitchell on Dec. 7 when she noticed a car following her. She stopped at a red light near Mclemore and Willie Mitchell when police say her husband, Melvin Anderson, got out of the vehicle and fired shots at her car. Anderson’s wife then sped away.

MPD said the wife’s windshield, rear passenger quarter panel, rear passenger door and front passenger window were struck by bullets.

Police later found out that Anderson’s nephew was the driver of the car that followed his wife. The nephew told MPD that his uncle asked him to drive around Memphis to help him locate somebody who owes him money.

When Anderson and his nephew came across a Toyota Camry, Anderson told his nephew to “pull up,” jumping out of the vehicle and firing shots at the Toyota Camry.

The nephew told officers he did not know the car belonged to Anderson’s wife.

MPD said Anderson’s nephew drove him away from the scene before later telling police what happened.

Anderson is being charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony in addition to attempted first-degree murder.

Anderson also has previous charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and vandalism.

He is expected to appear in court on March 7.