MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after two people were shot Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. and found one man shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later found out that another man was shot and taken to the fire department in a private car. MFD then transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers spoke with a third victim on the scene who told them his nephew was one of the people shooting at him and the other two victims. They then identified Leanthony Kiser as a person of interest and located him on Gilleas Road in Southwest Memphis.

Kiser, 19, told officers he became upset when he and his uncle got into an argument. He then said he met with his friends and told them to shoot his uncle. Kiser said he drove the vehicle and his friends began shooting at his uncle.

According to court documents, Kiser said the two victims struck by gunfire were hit while his friends were shooting at his uncle.

Records also show that the incident happened on Kiser’s birthday.

Kiser is currently being held without bond and is expected to appear in court on May 16.