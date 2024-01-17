MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting hot in here! Grammy-winning artists Nelly, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lil’ Kim, and Lumidee will be performing live in Memphis next month during their “My Platinum Playlist” tour.

The tour is set to take place for one night only at the FedEx Forum at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 24.

On January 18, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., an exclusive FedExForum presale will be available.

This presale is only for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and texts, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-news.

On January 19, at 10 a.m., tickets for the tour will be available to the general public. Tickets can be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com and the FedExForum Box Office.

