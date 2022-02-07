MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis firefighters say one person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a house was intentionally set on fire Monday morning.

Neighbors on Lambert in North Memphis said they saw firefighters help a man out of the burning house. They said he appeared homeless and believed he was responsible for the fire.

“You could tell he had been in there for a few days because they ended up taking out all his belongings and stuff,” said a neighbor.

Another woman said the house was vacant and recently renovated. She said her mother had rented the house and was supposed to move in at the end of the month.



“She had to be out of her house at the end of the month,” said the daughter, “He was probably trying to get warm, and whatever happened happened.”

Firefighters didn’t say how the fire was started. However, they said the person transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation is expected to be okay.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $2,500.

The fire department asks anyone who knows anything about the fire to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.



