MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Frayser Friday and police say the shooter is still on the run.

Ms. Elnore, who has lived in Frayser for many years, was disturbed to hear police are looking for a woman in connection to the attack at a Shell station along Range Line Road just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the woman fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly an Escape. Police also released photos of the suspect on Facebook.

“I think we need to start praying more, letting our children see us pray as adults,” Ms. Elnore said. “It seems like they don’t care about life.”

But who does care are those like Ms. Ethel Holloway – a proud great grandmother.

She has seen and heard a lot over the years. In this case, there were multiple victims, who refused medical treatment but police say one man was shot in the head.

The investigation also brought police to a shopping center less than 2 miles away.

It’s sad to hear but not a total shock for Ms. Holloway.

“It has become normal now. It’s sad to say. It’s really sad but yes,” she said.

Sadly, this has become a common sight. Yellow crime scene tape and blue flashers have some ready to wave a white flag.

Earlier this month, we covered another shooting along Range Line that caused a portion of the road to be closed

A few days before that, a woman was arrested for stabbing a man to death. It’s incidents like this that have those who stay close by and say this is no way to live.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s scary,” Holloway said.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.