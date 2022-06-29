MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors living in one Cordova neighborhood are concerned after a burned-out house that was destroyed four months ago has yet to be cleaned up.

Four months ago, our cameras captured shooting flames off Winding Path Cove. Neighbors told us at times explosions could be heard from inside.

Four people had to be taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and bruises.

As of Wednesday, the damage remains.

You can see the inside of the hollowed-out house from the street. Piles of debris, clothes, and old household belongings sit outside soiled in soot.

“It’s kind of a tragedy. You know you see everybody’s belongings outside, they probably lost everything,” said Brandon Candrdy who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say it’s creating a health and safety hazard.

A Neighborhood Watch coordinator we talked to said she now has concerns about the building.

“It’s a very hazardous place,” she said. “We’ve been seeing kids and adults go in it. We’ve seen dogs go in it. We’ve seen cats go in it and we’ve had some animals come up sick.”

She said several people on the street have called 311 and reached out to other entities to try to get the place cleaned up but nothing has worked.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said. “I’m afraid the house is going to fall in.”

One of this woman’s biggest concerns is the access to the inside. She doesn’t want to see a tragedy happen.

“I just don’t want to see a child get hurt from walking in that house and trying to get stuff out of it,” she said.

We’ve reached out to the city to get more information about next steps in the clean up process and who is responsible. We are waiting to hear back.