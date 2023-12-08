MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighboring businesses hope the closure of a Midtown business ultimately turns into a good situation for everyone involved.

The Snappy Mart at the corner of Madison and Cleveland in Midtown was shut down Thursday and declared a public nuisance after several crimes were reported at the location over the last two years.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says police have responded to 600 calls for police service at the location in the last two years. He says there have also been 81 arrests for everything from open drug use to prostitution, to even homicide and a drug overdose. The location was also cited for code issues.

Annie Phillips Yates, owner of a neighboring business The Bazaar, was shocked to hear Snappy Mart was temporarily shut down by authorities.

“I know there are people around here that use drugs and do a lot of things, but I would have never suspected this store,” Yates said. “Guys hang out because they sell beer and so forth, but I just never thought. I never saw none of that.”

While Yates is surprised, she commends the police for a job well done.

“They’re doing their job. And if they want to do their job, they should put policemen walking beats again and being in the neighborhood. You can only know what’s going on in a neighborhood if you are there in the neighborhood,” Yates said.

Mulroy says the store can reopen once remedial steps are taken to reduce crime and as seen in the past, that could happen in only a matter of weeks.

Yates says she hates to see any store shut down and thinks this could be good not just for the community, but also for the owners of the store to get back on a better path forward.

“Whatever they were doing, one thing I know about business people is that they don’t want to be closed and they make money on gas, so therefore, whatever they were doing, they’re going to stop it. Because they want to reopen again,” Yates said.

Meanwhile, Memphis Police will continue to closely patrol the area of Madison and Cleveland. Mulroy says he is also investigating other businesses in the area and expects more of these types of temporary closures in the near future.