MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he tried to abduct a woman on Summer Avenue.

Monday morning, police say a woman was walking near Summer and Tillman when Gregory Bradford tried to kidnap her. Court documents stated he grabbed her by the neck and tried to force her into his vehicle with a gun.

Reports also said he threatened to kill her, but someone nearby heard the commotion and intervened, causing Bradford to drive away. The victim hopped in the car with the good Samaritan and called 911.

Both cars eventually stopped to flag down police.

According to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, Bradford, who also goes by Gregory Kelly, has a criminal history dating back to 1999 when he was sentenced for rape.

“He was a problem in jail,” one resident said. “Stayed in trouble. Doing dumb stuff for no reason. Fighting. Violent.”

Bradford has been in and out of jail and prison since 1999 for various reasons including theft, trespassing, attempted rape, and assault, according to the state.

Officers said he was recently wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend earlier this month. Johnson said he is happy someone stepped in the kidnapping incident, but he it will take a community effort to keep their streets safe.

Dewayne Johnson has lived in Binghampton his entire life and takes pride in his community. However, he understands there are a few bad apples that continuously try to tear it down.

“It’s a lot of good guys in this community who really, really means well,” Johnson said. “It’s developing to be a better place, but I hate to hear things like that happening.”

“We coming together as a community in this community for it to be a better community,” he said.

Bradford is currently in jail with a $125,000 bond.