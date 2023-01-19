MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor.

“The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights out, they were out here for hours,” she said.

The scene came after a pursuit initiated by Memphis Police, who claim Tyre Nichols was driving recklessly. As officers went to detain him, they say two confrontations broke out, leaving the 29-year-old severely injured.

“I just saw him lying still. Lifeless, I couldn’t tell —but he was not moving,” said the neighbor. “Based on what [my neighbor] said, the officers weren’t able to catch him, and then once they did catch him, they ensued on beating him.”

Three days later, Nichols died, sparking investigations by the FBI, TBI, and the Department of Justice. His death is sparking calls for video of the arrest to be released to the public, which the City of Memphis has vowed to do.

The neighbor believes there will be outrage. “When they see things like that, it gets them in an uproar. I don’t think it’s going to be perceived very well. Not based on what my neighbor said, I don’t think it’s going to be perceived well. Not at all.”

Officials have not said when the video will be released but did say it will happen after Nichols’ family has had an opportunity to view it.