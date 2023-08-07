MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man faces an attempted murder charge after police say a neighbor dispute led to a shooting Sunday night.

Dyersburg Police said officers were responding to a shooting in the Vaughn and Watkins Street area around 7 p.m. when they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck area.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

Police said the shooting allegedly occurred over a dispute earlier in the day. Witnesses identified the shooter as 70-year-old Terrence West.

West left the scene before police arrived.

At approximately 11 p.m., an officer patrolling the area found West inside his vehicle parked behind a house on Doyle and Fakes Street.

Police said he was taken into custody “after a brief struggle,” and officers found suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle.

West is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a Schedule II drug.