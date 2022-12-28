Memphis Light, Gas and Water is holding another water giveaway Wednesday. They will be set up at two locations from noon until 2.

The first location is at the First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue, and the second at the Iglesia Nueva Vida on Macon Road.

There will also be a giveaway of non-drinkable water for customers at the Hickory Hill Community Center on Ridgeway Road. This water is meant to be used to flush your toilets only, not for drinking.

That giveaway is happening from 9 in the morning until 5 at night.