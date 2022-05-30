MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy holiday weekend for the Memphis Police Department as almost a dozen people became victims of gun violence over the weekend.

A shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s was the first one reported on Saturday evening around 6 p.m. Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot. One victim died from his injuries, and the second victim was last listed in critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at Chelsea and Peres Avenue. A total of five people were shot. Two victims were still on the scene when officers arrived, and they were taken to the hospital. One victim was listed in critical condition, and the other victim was listed in non-critical condition.

MPD said two more victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A third victim suffered from abrasions. All three were listed as non-critical. Officers said that one of the five victims, Vincent Billingsley, was later arrested on gun charges.

A woman was last listed in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a third shooting in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue Sunday. The shooting happened near SuperLo Foods grocery store around 2:45 p.m. Police detained one female suspect who was later identified as Leenora Johnson.

Officers said Johnson and the victim had a two-month-old feud over a death in the family. Video surveillance showed Johnson trying to run over the victim in her car before the shooting.

The fourth shooting happened at the intersection of North Dunlap and Orphanage around 5 p.m. Sunday. One man was shot and taken to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

One hour later, officers responded to a fifth shooting call in the 2100 block of Ann Court. They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Sunday night’s shootings began just before 8:30 in the 2500 block of West Hillview. Officers said a man was shot and dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived. He was last listed in critical condition.

The weekend’s seventh shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Given Avenue. Officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

If you have any information about any of the shootings, call (901)-528-CASH.