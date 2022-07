MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Around 40 to 50 cars were reportedly broken into at the Amazon facility in the Raleigh-Frayser area.

It happened on the 4000 block of New Allen Road overnight Wednesday.

Employees who had their cars broken into say there is on-site security but it appears they fell short overnight.

This is not the first time car break-ins have happened at the facility.

Employees say they are fed up with their cars not being safe while they are trying to earn an honest living.