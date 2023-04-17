MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost 30 cars were broken into near the University of Memphis south campus Sunday.

The parent of a student tells us an alarm went off, saying a student’s car was broken into a little after 5 p.m.

When they went outside, they say they saw 29 vehicles with damage.

One father says he is concerned about security since this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“As a parent, we are really concerned for their safety. Not only for their safety when they are coming into this parking lot but, just think what would have happened if they would have come up on the scene when this was happening,” he said.

He says parents are now reaching out to the school to set up a meeting about the crime, how to keep their children safe, and to see what their options are for some of the damage.

The Univerisity of Memphis said they are working to improve campus safety in the following statement:

“The University of Memphis shares the frustrations of our students, parents, faculty and staff concerning crime on our campus and in our community. We are currently investing heavily in various actions to improve overall safety, including additional fencing, lighting, cameras, personnel and other measures to enhance security on campus. The University takes these matters very seriously, and we will continue to build on these investments and partner with the City and County on additional efforts.”