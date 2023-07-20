MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 200 rounds from multiple guns were fired during a shootout Sunday just off Jackson Avenue in northeast Memphis.

Police say there was a gunfight along Wales Avenue among several men, who were using several guns. Investigators recovered 173 shell casings fired from five different weapons.

No one was injured, but there was collateral damage, as homes and other properties along Wales were hit and windows shattered in the middle of the night.

Some said they are moving out as violence is moving into Nutbush.

If you know anything that could help police.. call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.