MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month.

Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes.

Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Four cars were also stolen but have since been recovered.

Ayers faces multiple charges including multiple counts of theft of property, burglary of a vehicle, vandalism, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The two 17-year-olds both face 31 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, three counts of auto theft, and a count of unlawful possession of a weapon.