MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tashavia Justice Fuller is behind bars after police said an argument spiraled out of control and ended with a bystander being shot in the back.

Detectives said the attack happened outside the Economy Hotel in Parkway Village. This is the same hotel where a man was arrested a few days ago for shooting at police.

Earlier this month, investigators said two people were having car problems and pulled over at the Economy Hotel. Fuller was arguing with a woman outside the hotel, pulled a gun firing a shot that went over the woman’s head.

The woman told police she fired back in self defense. It is alleged that Fuller fired her gun a second time, and the bullet hit a man, who was dealing with his car, in the back.

Fuller remains in jail and is set to face a judge on August 22. She has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and a firearms offense.