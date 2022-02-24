MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of Northeast Arkansas are still cleaning up from the latest round of winter weather after rain and sleet covered the area.



Ice covered many areas across Northeast Arkansas, but residents in the city of Trumann said they were prepared this time for the wintry mix.

“Yes, I was expecting all of it. Ya’ll told us it was coming,” Weston Holt, a Trumann resident told us.

People living in the city of Trumann took it slow on the roads this morning as ice accumulated on the ground. City crews started clearing and treating the main roads Wednesday.



However, people we spoke to said they still ran into several icy patches.

“It’s not as bad today as it was a week ago but in places it’s bad,” Dennis Morgan, a Trumann resident said.

On the interstates, ARDOT crews also spent the day treating roadways.

At one point there were big traffic delays on Interstate 555 just a few miles north of Trumann due to a crash.

“There are some slick spots on the curves on I-55 and the 18-wheelers are proving it,” Dennis Morgan said.

“The highway turned into a sheet of ice with all this freezing rain and everything. Next thing I know, I slid off into the median,” Rich Nagy, a truck driver told us.

Rich Nagy said he was like many other truckers who found themselves sliding off the road.

He said he pulled himself out and drove to a safe location.

Nagy said he was only able to drive 32 miles over a four-hour time period.

“The best thing you can do is just park the vehicle in a safe spot, wait for the salt truck to come through, or maybe warm up – Something like that – and wait for the road conditions to get a lot better,” Nagy said.

On top of unsafe road conditions, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says thousands of people across the state are without power and they expect the number to increase.