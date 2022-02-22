SEDGWICK, Ark. — Some North East Arkansas communities are left in shambles after strong winds tore through the region during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The man who owns this home said he heard a loud boom around 4 AM. He took his family to their storm shelter to wait things out, but when they walked outside, they saw a large tree sitting on their house.

Tree trimming and electric crews spent the day in the small town of Sedgwick, Arkansas removing downed trees and repairing power lines after winds tore through the area.

“The next thing I know I heard the wind pop the top of my trailer. It popped you know, and all of a sudden it just ‘wooshing sounds’. My trailer started shaking,”​ Sedgwick Mayor Stanley Debow said.

Mayor Stanley Debow is one of the many residents impacted by the storm that left several homes damaged.

He said the town has population of less than 200 people and nearly every person had their power knocked out during the storm.

Now, he’s joining his citizens as they work to restore their community.



“We’re all trying to pull together and help each other when we need help, you know,” Mayor Debow said.



“My wife got ready to go to work and noticed the ceiling was sucking in and out, and the next thing I knew it ripped the trailer roof off,” Gary Maxwell said.



Gary Maxwell said what’s left of his roof is either spread across the field by his home or sitting in the nearby trees.

He said his home is a total loss, but he’s thankful he and his wife were able to walk away uninjured.

“Some friends of mine came over. We got a commercial tarp up over the top of it to keep the rain out of it. Just try to salvage what we can,” Maxwell said.



The Mayor goes on to say, fortunately, no one was injured during the storm.



According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management office, there were no other damage reports in the county.