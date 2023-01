MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

This was not the first tornado that moved through the Mid-South on Tuesday. An EF-0 tornado also moved through portions of east DeSoto County, leaving behind minimal damage.