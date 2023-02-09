MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9th and 43% of Americans say it is their favorite food to eat.

Several local and national pizza chains celebrate the occasion by offering deals on their pies.

Chuck E. Cheese

Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you buy one at regular price. This offer is only good at select locations, so call ahead.

Cicis Pizza

If you order a large one-topping pizza, you get another one free. This offer is available for dine-in only.

Domino’s

Domino’s nationwide are offering a mix-and-match deal on National Pizza Day, with any two menu items for $7 each.

If you’re ordering carryout, you can also get a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or 8-piece wing order for $8.

Marco’s

Get a large Marco’s Pepperoni Magnifico on National Pizza Day for $10 when you use order code PEPMAG.

Not so hungry? Get a medium one-topping pizza for $7 with code MED699.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns launched its new Crispy Parm Pizza just in time for National Pizza Day. With parmesan and Romano cheese on the top and the bottom, this thin-crust pie is available for $13.

Papa Johns is also bringing back its heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 6. Available through Valentine’s Day, the one-topping pie is $12.

Papa Murphy’s

On Feb. 9, get 25% off when you spend $25 or more at Papa Murphy’s and use promo code PZDAY2.

Plus, the HeartBaker Pizza, a heart-shaped pepperoni pie, is back through Valentine’s Day for $11.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has brought back the Big New Yorker. This 16-inch pie has six oversized slices with double pepperoni for $14, or you can choose your own custom toppings for an additional charge.

Sam’s Club

From Feb. 9 to 12, get $1 off a Member’s Mark 16-inch pizza at Sam’s Club cafés nationwide.

Choose a cheese, pepperoni, four meat (pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon) or deluxe (onions, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage) pizza.

Slim & Husky’s

In store and online, you can get a $10 signature Husky pizza all day.

According to the website National Today, the most popular pizza topping is cheese.

The top 10 are: Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

They also surveyed 1,000 people to determine the most 5 popular pizza brands: Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Domino’s, Papa Murphy’s and Little Ceaser’s.