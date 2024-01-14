MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum has canceled its in-person King Day celebration and is instead holding an all-virtual program due to inclement winter weather Monday.

The museum will be closed on Monday, what would have been the 95th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. They plan to hold the virtual presentation at 11:30 a.m. on civilrightsmuseum.org.

“The safety of our staff and guests is the museum’s top priority. In abundance of caution, the museum is taking seriously the reports of weather experts,” said the National Civil Rights Museum in a press release.